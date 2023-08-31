ES Yacht & Country Club Ladies Invitational benefits ESVADV

Pictured: Susan Daugherty, left, and Laura Dibbern, center, were winners of first place net with a 59 at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club Ladies Invitational held Tuesday, Aug. 23. Co-chairman Barbara Murphy is pictured at right.

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club Ladies Invitational was held Tuesday, Aug. 22 with 44 golfers coming from many miles away with many making it an annual affair. Sponsored by the Ladies Golf Association (LGA) at the club, proceeds go to the Eastern Shore Coalition for Domestic Violence (ESCADV).

Barbara Murphy, a co-chairman of the event along with Peaches Dodge, thanked the staff of the ESY&CC, who held the awards ceremony in the clubhouse.

Shelley Strain, director of the ESCADV for the past seven years, spoke briefly to the group about services provided by the group, whose mission is provide support and empowerment to victims of domestic and sexual abuse and to provide programs that increase awareness and prevention in the community.

Dodge, a longtime director for ESCADC, said the organization has expanded its services and resources tremendously in recent years and thanked the local sponsors who have supported the tournament.

Gigi Smith and Andi Grant, from the Virginia Beach National Golf Club, won first place gross with a 71.

Susan Daugherty and Laura Dibbern, from Nutters Crossing In Salisbury, Md.,were first place net winners with a 59.

Mary Beth Huneke and April Dampier, who play out of Viniterra near New Kent, Va., placed second in the gross division with a 76. Joy Cimburke and Sandy Lee were third gross with a 76, based on a tiebreaker. Cimburke hails from the The Crossings Golf Club in Richmond, Va., and Lee is from Mill Quarter Plantation, Powhatan, Va.

Earning second place in the the net division were Jennifer Frieman from Great Hope in Crisfield, Md., and Laurie Haugh from Nutters Crossing in Salisbury, Md., with a 59, based on a tiebreaker. The ESY&CC’s own Barbara Murphy and Susan Duer were third, also with a 59.

Margie Byrd of the ESY&CC won closest to the pin on 13 with a shot that stopped 13 feet, five inches from the pin.