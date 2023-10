By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore District Champions, Chincoteague Lady Ponies, hosted the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets in the 1st round of the 1A volleyball tournament on Monday. The Lady Ponies won the match by a score of 3 games to 0. This is the 4th time the Lady Ponies have defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets this year.

The Lady Ponies will play again on Wednesday as the opponent is yet to be determined.



.