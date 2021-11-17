Pictured: Northampton Senior Dustin Splawn. Picture courtesy of Virginia Long.
The Eastern Shore’s All-District Football team was announced this week. Northampton’s Dustin Splawn was winner of both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.
Offense
|Offensive Line
|Brooks Mariner
|ARC
|Sr
|Offensive Line
|Malcolm Dickerson
|ARC
|Sr
|Offensive Line
|Devin Thornton
|NOR
|Sr
|Offensive Line
|Jaivon Burton
|NOR
|Sr
|Center
|Joseph Brown
|NOR
|Sr
|Tight End
|Gavin Brittingham
|NOR
|Sr
|Wide Reciever
|Tyler Greene
|NAN
|Sr
|Wide Reciever
|Kevin Cropper
|ARC
|Sr
|Wide Reciever
|Romano Onley
|NOR
|Sr
|Running Back
|Dustin Splawn
|NOR
|Sr
|Running Back
|Alex Courtney
|NOR
|Sr
|Running Back
|Jalik Downing
|ARC
|Sr
|Quarterback
|Chayce Wayman
|NAN
|Sr
|All-Purpose
|Liam Flynn
|NOR
|Sr
|Kicker
|Tanner Feltes
|NOR
|So
|Kick Returner
|Ivan Cook
|ARC
|Sr
|Off POY
|Dustin Splawn
|Northampton
Defense
|Defensive Line
|Nykez Upshur
|NOR
|Sr
|Defensive Line
|Devin Thornton
|NOR
|Sr
|Defensive Line
|Jazuan Tull
|ARC
|Jr
|Defensive Line
|Larry Giddens III
|NAN
|Fr
|Defensive End
|Dahleal Harmon
|NAN
|Jr
|Defensive End
|Jaylen Stevens
|NOR
|Sr
|Linebacker
|Dustin Splawn
|NOR
|Sr
|Linebacker
|Colin Hopper
|NOR
|Jr
|Linebacker
|Umari Bailey
|NAN
|Sr
|Linebacker
|Austin Farrow
|ARC
|Jr
|Defensive Back
|Liam Flynn
|NOR
|Sr
|Defensive Back
|Anthony Taylor Jr
|ARC
|Sr
|Defensive Back
|Tanner Feltes
|NOR
|So
|Defensive Back
|Kamari Harmon
|NAN
|Sr
|All Purpose
|Alex Courtney
|NOR
|Sr
|Punter
|Landon Fuller
|ARC
|Sr
|Punt Returner
|Josiah Chandler
|ARC
|Sr
|Def POY
|Dustin Splawn
|Northampton