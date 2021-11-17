Pictured: Northampton Senior Dustin Splawn. Picture courtesy of Virginia Long.

The Eastern Shore’s All-District Football team was announced this week. Northampton’s Dustin Splawn was winner of both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

Offense

Offensive LineBrooks MarinerARCSr
Offensive LineMalcolm DickersonARCSr
Offensive LineDevin ThorntonNORSr
Offensive LineJaivon BurtonNORSr
CenterJoseph BrownNORSr
Tight EndGavin BrittinghamNORSr
Wide RecieverTyler GreeneNANSr
Wide RecieverKevin CropperARCSr
Wide RecieverRomano OnleyNORSr
Running BackDustin SplawnNORSr
Running BackAlex CourtneyNORSr
Running BackJalik DowningARCSr
QuarterbackChayce WaymanNANSr
All-PurposeLiam FlynnNORSr
KickerTanner FeltesNORSo
Kick ReturnerIvan CookARCSr
Off POYDustin SplawnNorthampton

Defense

Defensive LineNykez UpshurNORSr
Defensive LineDevin ThorntonNORSr
Defensive LineJazuan TullARCJr
Defensive LineLarry Giddens IIINANFr
Defensive EndDahleal HarmonNANJr
Defensive EndJaylen StevensNORSr
LinebackerDustin SplawnNORSr
LinebackerColin HopperNORJr
LinebackerUmari BaileyNANSr
LinebackerAustin FarrowARCJr
Defensive BackLiam FlynnNORSr
Defensive BackAnthony Taylor JrARCSr
Defensive BackTanner FeltesNORSo
Defensive BackKamari HarmonNANSr
All PurposeAlex CourtneyNORSr
PunterLandon FullerARCSr
Punt ReturnerJosiah ChandlerARCSr
Def POYDustin SplawnNorthampton