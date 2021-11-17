Pictured: Northampton Senior Dustin Splawn. Picture courtesy of Virginia Long.

The Eastern Shore’s All-District Football team was announced this week. Northampton’s Dustin Splawn was winner of both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

Offense

Offensive Line Brooks Mariner ARC Sr Offensive Line Malcolm Dickerson ARC Sr Offensive Line Devin Thornton NOR Sr Offensive Line Jaivon Burton NOR Sr Center Joseph Brown NOR Sr Tight End Gavin Brittingham NOR Sr Wide Reciever Tyler Greene NAN Sr Wide Reciever Kevin Cropper ARC Sr Wide Reciever Romano Onley NOR Sr Running Back Dustin Splawn NOR Sr Running Back Alex Courtney NOR Sr Running Back Jalik Downing ARC Sr Quarterback Chayce Wayman NAN Sr All-Purpose Liam Flynn NOR Sr Kicker Tanner Feltes NOR So Kick Returner Ivan Cook ARC Sr Off POY Dustin Splawn Northampton

Defense