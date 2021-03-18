Eastern Shore YMCA swimmers had a successful performance at the Upper Southeast Regional YMCA Championships in Goldsboro, North Carolina March 11-14, 2021. To address COVID-19 protocols the meet was swum simultaneously at two locations, Goldsboro, NC and Duncan, SC. The results were combined for the final standings. Points were awarded for top 16 finishes. The four ESY swimmers scored a combined total 100 points across individual events and relays. The ESY team placed 21 out of 32 YMCA teams across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Sarah Elizabeth Bentley atop the 1st place podium for 200 yard Breaststroke (2:54.31).

Grace Bentley (15), Sarah Elizabeth Bentley(12), Emma Cathey(14) and Meya Charnock(14) competed in four relays in the 15 and over division at the meet. Their 200 Free Relay placed 14th overall and the 400 Medley Relay placed 13th overall. In the 400 Medley Relay Grace Bentley swam the Backstroke leg of the relay, Sarah Bentley swam the Breaststroke leg, Emma Cathey swam the Butterfly leg and Meya Charnock swam the Freestyle leg.

In individual events, Sarah Elizabeth Bentley placed 7th in the 50 yard Breaststroke, 11th in the 100 yard Backstroke, 13th in the 50 yard Backstroke, 10th in the 100 yard Breaststroke, 11th in the 100 yard Individual Medley and 4th in the 200 yard Breaststroke. At the Goldsboro, NC location Sarah registered the top performance in the 200 Breaststroke and was recognized at the meet for 1st place at that location.

The girls would like to thank the Eastern Shore Family YMCA for their support. ESY provided the lane space for the swim team to safely follow the COVID-19 protocols and practice through the fall and winter 5 days a week.

.