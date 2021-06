The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club held a sports camp last week with 43 youth from ages 4 to 12 receiving instruction in tennis and golf and enjoying a free swim. Mike Varricchio provided tennis instruction while Jay Williams showed the youth the basics in golf. Another sports camp is set for July 12-16.

For more information, go to www.esycc.com/summercamps or call the office at 757-787-1525.

Trending Sandra Waters

.