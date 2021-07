MORNING GOLD: Being strong isn't about 'keeping a stiff upper lip' when difficult times come. It's about slowing down if you need, taking time to care for yourself, embracing your feelings and sitting with them, finding help or support if you need (and keep searching until you find what you need in a particular situation), picking yourself back up when you are ready and moving forward again.I backed up the gold thoughts with Delta Goodrem's song Be StrongAre you swimming upstream, in notions of blue?Do you feel like you're sinking?Are you sick of the rain, after all you've been throughWell I know what you're thinking.When you can't take it, you can make itSometime soon I know you will see,'Cause when you're in your darkest hour,And all of the light just fades away.And when you're like a single flower,Whose colours have turned to shades of grey,Well hang onBe strong.You're taking each step one day at a time,You can't lose your spirit.Well let live and let live,Forget and forgive,And it's all how you see it.And just remember, keep it togetherDon't you know you're never alone?'Cause when you're in your darkest hour,And all of the light just fades away.And when you're like a single flower,Whose colours have turned to shades of grey,Well hang onBe strong.And soon you'll be smiling once again.Then you won't have to feel it,Let it go with the wind.Time passes us by, and know that you're allowed to cry'Cause when you're in your darkest hour,And all of the light just fades away.And when you're like a single flower,Whose colours have turned to shades of grey,Well hang onBe strong.Oh woah huuhHang onHang onBe strongDa da da dn dada daHold on and be strong.