Eastern Shore teams all came up short in the opening week of high school football.

Rappahannock defeated Nandua. 41-6, Bruton defeated Northampton 32-28, it was Portsmouth Christian over Arcadia 49-0, Brunswick defeated Chincoteague 48-8.

On Saturday Broadwater was defeated by Southampton 30-22.

WESR will begin its 2021 high school coverage on September 10 with Nandua at Arcadia.

On Friday September 3, WESR will be carrying live the Virginia Tech opener against UNC.