The Eastern Shore is sending three volleyball teams to Regional Tournament action tonight.

The Eastern Shore District Champion Chincoteague Ponies will be the 2 seed in the regional 1A tournament. The Ponies will host Middlesex Chargers the 7 seed. The Northampton Yellow Jackets will be the 6 seed as they will travel to take on the Lancaster Red Devils. The Nandua Warriors, which will be the 10 seed, will be playing in the 2A tournament and will have to travel to take on the Poquoson Islanders, the 7 seed.

Region 1A

Middlesex at Chincoteague 6pm

Northampton at Lancaster 6pm

Regions 2A

Nandua at Poquoson 6pm

.