Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets, who were the Eastern Shore Regular season champions, placed 3 members on the 1st team and got the Player of the Year. Ronyell Coston was announced as the Player of the Year. Also from Northampton on the first team were Jaylen Anderson and Quay Washington . The Nandua Warriors placed 2 members on the first team. They were Jermiah Riley and Ny’Zir Dix. The Arcadia Firebirds placed 2 members and they were Kevin Cropper and Anthony Taylor. Chincoteague Ponies placed 1 on the first team and that was Landon King.

1st Team

Northampton

Ronyell Coston

Jaylen Anderson

Quay Washington

Nandua

Jeremiah Riley

Ny’Zir Dix

Arcadia

Kevin Cropper

Anthony Taylor

Chincoteague

Landon King

Honorable Mention

Tyrell Wise (AHS)

Jake Harper (CHS)

Kajoure Pettit (NAN)

RonRico Bugg (NOR)

Girls Basketball

The Chincoteague Ponies, who were the Eastern Shore Regular season champions, placed 3 members on the 1st team and got the Player of the Year. Emma Jackson was announced as the Player of the Year. Also from Chincoteague on the first team were Lindsay O’Shea and Lola Watson. The Nandua Warriors placed 3 members on the first team They were Reghan Hintz, Brittany Dennis, and Bonneisha Braxton. The Arcadia Firebirds placed 2 members and they were Bella Williams and Miniya Cropper.

1st team

Emma Jackson (CHS)

Lindsay O’Shea (CHS)

Lola Watson (CHS)

Reghan Hintz(NAN)

Brittany Dennis (NAN)

Bonneisha Braxton (NAN)

Bella Williams (AHS)

Miniya Cropper (AHS)

Honorable Mention

Tiana Bagwell (AHS)

Meghan Horne (CHS)

Kallie Williams (NAN)

Courtney Small (NOR)

.