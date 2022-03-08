Boys Basketball
The Northampton Yellow Jackets, who were the Eastern Shore Regular season champions, placed 3 members on the 1st team and got the Player of the Year. Ronyell Coston was announced as the Player of the Year. Also from Northampton on the first team were Jaylen Anderson and Quay Washington . The Nandua Warriors placed 2 members on the first team. They were Jermiah Riley and Ny’Zir Dix. The Arcadia Firebirds placed 2 members and they were Kevin Cropper and Anthony Taylor. Chincoteague Ponies placed 1 on the first team and that was Landon King.
1st Team
Northampton
Ronyell Coston
Jaylen Anderson
Quay Washington
Nandua
Jeremiah Riley
Ny’Zir Dix
Arcadia
Kevin Cropper
Anthony Taylor
Chincoteague
Landon King
Honorable Mention
Tyrell Wise (AHS)
Jake Harper (CHS)
Kajoure Pettit (NAN)
RonRico Bugg (NOR)
Girls Basketball
The Chincoteague Ponies, who were the Eastern Shore Regular season champions, placed 3 members on the 1st team and got the Player of the Year. Emma Jackson was announced as the Player of the Year. Also from Chincoteague on the first team were Lindsay O’Shea and Lola Watson. The Nandua Warriors placed 3 members on the first team They were Reghan Hintz, Brittany Dennis, and Bonneisha Braxton. The Arcadia Firebirds placed 2 members and they were Bella Williams and Miniya Cropper.
1st team
Emma Jackson (CHS)
Lindsay O’Shea (CHS)
Lola Watson (CHS)
Reghan Hintz(NAN)
Brittany Dennis (NAN)
Bonneisha Braxton (NAN)
Bella Williams (AHS)
Miniya Cropper (AHS)
Honorable Mention
Tiana Bagwell (AHS)
Meghan Horne (CHS)
Kallie Williams (NAN)
Courtney Small (NOR)
