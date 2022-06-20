The 64th Annual Big Roc k Blue Marlin Tournament! 266 boats competed for a record breaking purse of $5,858,875. MERCENARIA claimed the top prize of $3,489,813, an industry record after securing $777,750 in the Fabulous Fishermans division + the Super 20 division worth $1,156,000 for the 572.6lb. fish caught on Day 1 of the tournament.

Mercenaria is a 72 ft Viking yacht owned by Chad Ballard of Cherrystone Aquaculture and named after a species of clam grown there. Mercenaria began its winning ways after boating the 572 lb. Blue Marlin on Monday winning the award for the first Marlin over 500 lbs to be caught in the tournament. Even with 266 boats signed up and fishing, the lead held throughout the tournament leading up to the record winners share.

Congratulations to owner Chad Ballard, Captain Neil Sykes, Kurt Ware, Tim Racine, Jake Keech, Matt Brown and Ben Fox, the crew and the fishermen aboard the Mercenaria.