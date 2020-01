Monday

Boys Basketball

Poquoson @Nandua 5:30 and 7pm

Crisfield @Chincoteague 4 and 5:30pm

Northampton @Granby 5:30 and 7pm

Arcadia @Norfolk Christian 4 and 7pm

Girls Basketball

Arcadia @Norfolk Christian 5:30pm

Northampton @West Point 5:30pm

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Pocomoke @Nandua 5:30 and 7pm

Northampton @Chincoteague 5:30 and 7pm

Hampton Christian @Broadwater 7pm

Girls Basketball

Nandua @Pocomoke 5pm

Chincoteague @Northampton 5:30pm

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Arcadia @Northampton 4:30 and 7pm

Nandua @Chincoteague 5:30 and 7pm

Broadwater @Portsmouth Christian 7pm

Girls Basketball

Arcadia @Northampton 5:30pm

Chincoteague @Nandua 5:30 and 7pm

