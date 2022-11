POSITION NAME SCHOOL YEAR MB Lyeric Brickhouse Northampton JR S Jacqueline Santos Maldonado Northampton SR OH Mariah Matthews Northampton SR OH Peyton Sayers Northampton SR S Kallie Williams Nandua SR S Deanna Pryor Nandua SR MB Lindsay O’Shea Arcadia SR MB Lola Watson Arcadia SR Libero Bella Williams Arcadia SR Def. Specialist SR Madison Holloway Nandua SR Honorable Mention Reghan Hintz Nandua JR Honorable Mention Ta’Nyah Tankard Northampton JR Honorable Mention Alex McComb Chincoteague JR Honorable Mention Jada Tull Arcadia SR

Congratulations to Lyeric Brickhouse for being named the Eastern Shore District’s Player of the Year.