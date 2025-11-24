Eastern Shore All-District Football Team announced

Pictured left to right: WESR’s Kenny Walker, Khaidn Davis, Nazere Blake.

The Eastern Shore District has announced its All-District football teams.

Northampton running back Khaidn Davis was named Offensive Player of the Year after a standout season in which he led the Yellow Jackets’ ground attack, while Nandua linebacker Nazere Blake earned Defensive Player of the Year.

Davis finished the regular season with 1,647 total yards and 24 touchdowns. In nine regular season games he rushed 127 times for 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns, added 13 receptions for 247 yards and two scores, and was a game-changer on kick returns, recording five returns for 300 yards and three touchdowns. In all, Davis totaled 145 touches, averaging more than 11 yards per touch.

Blake tallied 90 total tackles this season, 65 unassisted and 25 assisted and a sack.

The first-team offense included Northampton quarterback Lucas Kindt and a deep backfield featuring Davis, teammate Elijah Hope, and Nandua’s Blake. The receiving unit was highlighted by Nandua’s Eli Parker and Hayden Williams, along with Arcadia’s Bryan White Jr., while Northampton tight end Bryan James also earned first-team honors. In the trenches, the offensive line featured Northampton’s Reid Travis and Palmer Hubbard, Arcadia’s Aiden Moore, and Nandua’s Jared Phillips, with Northampton’s Michael Nottingham selected at center. Northampton’s Sebastian Mayorga was named first-team kicker, Davis added the kick returner spot, and Jeremiah White rounded out the group as all-purpose player.

On defense, the first-team roster reflected strong performances across the district. Arcadia’s Aiden Moore joined Northampton’s Jordan Delk and Justin Suarez and Nandua’s Hayden Williams on the defensive line. Blake led the linebacker corps alongside Northampton’s Davis, Antoine Horsley, and Matt Mullaly, as well as Arcadia standout Danny Wallace Jr. The secondary included Arcadia’s Djasley Lucas and Northampton’s Jeremiah White, Corbin Etheridge, and Antoine White. Arcadia’s Carson Wallace earned first-team punter, Nandua’s Juelz Snead was selected at punt returner, and Parker received all-purpose honors for his versatility.

Honorable mentions went to Arcadia’s Na’kahi Wilson, Nandua’s Brendan Hall, and Northampton’s Jerry Sturgis.