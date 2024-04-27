Droneberg takes early lead in Flounder Tournament

Wade Droneberg currently sits atop the leaderboard in the 33rd Annual Captain Zed’s Flounder Tournament with his 5 pound, 2 ounce flounder, measuring 22.25 inches in length. Droneberg landed his fish in Maryland.

Mark Hill sits in second place after the first day of fishing with a 4 pound 7.5 fish, 24 inches long caught in Maryland.

Briana Joynes is in 3rd with a 4 pound 4 ounce fish. Fourth place is currently held by Samantha Shreve and fifth by Frank Angleberger. Shreve also is sitting infirst place for the female division.

The weather is forecast to improve for fishing today and tomorrow, with milder temperatures beginning Sunday. Winds are expected to remain gusty, but turn southwest for Sunday.

The Tournament runs through May 5.