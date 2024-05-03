Delaware angler takes second on Captain Zed’s leaderboard as tournament enters home stretch

A Delaware angler took 2nd place on Thursday in Captain Zed’s Flounder Tournament. Parris Sexton brought in a 7 pound half ounce fish, the second 7 pounder of the tournament. Tanlia Harding weighed in a 6 pound 1.5 ounce fish Thursday too, placing her in 4th Place and atop the Womens Division. James Hudgins’ 5 pound 9 ounce fish he landed Wednesday is now in 5th place.

Asher Hines remains in first in the Youth Category and, as the overall leader, Tyler Joynes is firmly in the atop the locals category.

There are three fishing days left in the tournament, but the weather appears suspect through the weekend, with cooler temps and easterly winds in the teens and gusts in the mid 20s through Sunday.

