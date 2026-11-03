Davis scores four touchdowns as Chincoteague rolls past Kenston Forest in playoffs

November 3, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Eastern Shore High School Football

Chincoteague powered past Kenston Forest 58–14 Monday night, building a commanding halftime lead behind four rushing touchdowns from Camaury Davis and three touchdown passes from J’Darius Davis.

The Ponies scored 20 first-quarter points and led 44–8 at halftime before adding two more touchdowns in the third quarter.

Camaury Davis opened the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion from Makoa Busquets. Mikah Busquets then returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown, pushing Chincoteague’s lead to 14–0.

An interception by Camaury Davis helped set up another scoring opportunity. J’Darius Davis connected with Braedyn Ayres on a 9-yard touchdown pass to extend the advantage to 20–0.

Preston Ford in Keller

Kenston Forest answered with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Luke Vanzijderveld. A successful two-point conversion cut the deficit to 20–8 at the end of the first quarter.

Chincoteague took control in the second quarter, scoring 24 unanswered points. JDarius Davis found Ayres for another touchdown, and Camaury Davis added a 16-yard scoring run. JDarius Davis then connected with Micah Bennicoff for a 15-yard touchdown before halftime.

Camaury Davis continued the scoring after the break with touchdown runs of 60 and 30 yards. Jermaine Logan Jr. added a two-point conversion following the first score, and the Ponies carried a 58–8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game aired live on 103.3 FM WESR, with Kenny and Duane Walker calling the action. This season’s football coverage is sponsored by Bundick Well and Pump Company, Eastern Shore Rural Health, Onancock Building Supply and Boggs Water and Sewage.

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November 3, 2026, 5:16 am
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