Coston, Hintz named ES District Basketball Players of Year

February 29, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Ronyell Costin Reghan Hintz

The Eastern Shore All-District teams have been announced.

This year’s men’s player of the year is Nortampton’s Ronyell Coston. Coston averaged 24.2 points per game in his senior season, along with 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Coston also was an excellent free throw shooter this season, converting 81% of his attempts from the line.

Nandua’s Reghan Hintz was named the Girls Player of the Year. She led the Nandua Warriors offensively, averaging 28.8 points per game. Hintz was also reliable at the free throw line for the Lady Warriors with an 82% completion rate. She cracked the 1,000 point mark during her Senior year and finished her career with 1,152 total points.

All District Boys Team

1st Team 

Ronyell CostonNorthamptonSr
QuayshawnWashingtonNorthamptonSr
JalenAndersonNorthamptonJr
JordanCropperArcadiaSo
RyheimPettitArcadiaJr
JakeHarperChincoteague Sr
JaQuanThomasNanduaSr
Ny’zir DixNanduaSr

Honorable Mention 

RonricoBuggArcadiaSr
JordanHarperChincoteagueSo
Makai DornNanduaSr
DamariusLofton NorthamptonJr

All District Girls Team

1st Team Members 

Reghan HintzNandua12
Reagan JusticeNandua 12
KeiraWheatleyNandua12
AllisonClarkChincoteague11
OliviaMasonChincoteague11
Megan (Boo)MontrossArcadia10
Amani HopeArcadia 10
OrtaviaRogersNorthampton11

Honorable Mention 

Payton TaylorArcadia9
AlexMcCombChincoteague12
Ty’AsiaEdwardNandua11
A’RiyahBriscoNorthampton10

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 29, 2024, 10:20 am
Clear sky
NW
Clear sky
40°F
13 mph
Apparent: 32°F
Pressure: 1030 mb
Humidity: 48%
Winds: 13 mph NW
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 2.63
Sunrise: 6:35 am
Sunset: 5:55 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber