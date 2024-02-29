Coston, Hintz named ES District Basketball Players of Year

The Eastern Shore All-District teams have been announced.

This year’s men’s player of the year is Nortampton’s Ronyell Coston. Coston averaged 24.2 points per game in his senior season, along with 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Coston also was an excellent free throw shooter this season, converting 81% of his attempts from the line.

Nandua’s Reghan Hintz was named the Girls Player of the Year. She led the Nandua Warriors offensively, averaging 28.8 points per game. Hintz was also reliable at the free throw line for the Lady Warriors with an 82% completion rate. She cracked the 1,000 point mark during her Senior year and finished her career with 1,152 total points.

All District Boys Team

1st Team

Ronyell Coston Northampton Sr Quayshawn Washington Northampton Sr Jalen Anderson Northampton Jr Jordan Cropper Arcadia So Ryheim Pettit Arcadia Jr Jake Harper Chincoteague Sr JaQuan Thomas Nandua Sr Ny’zir Dix Nandua Sr

Honorable Mention

Ronrico Bugg Arcadia Sr Jordan Harper Chincoteague So Makai Dorn Nandua Sr Damarius Lofton Northampton Jr

All District Girls Team

1st Team Members

Reghan Hintz Nandua 12 Reagan Justice Nandua 12 Keira Wheatley Nandua 12 Allison Clark Chincoteague 11 Olivia Mason Chincoteague 11 Megan (Boo) Montross Arcadia 10 Amani Hope Arcadia 10 Ortavia Rogers Northampton 11

Honorable Mention