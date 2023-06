Rylee Coates, a 15 year old who just finished freshman year at Northampton High School, wualified with 25 other freshmen pole vault girls from across the United States to enter 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor.

The tournament took place over the weekend on the historic Franklin Field at University of Pennsylvania.

Coates finished 4th Place in Freshman Girls Pole Vault at 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor and vaulted 3.30m or 10 feet 10 inches.

