Coates named Eastern Shore District Volleyball Player of the Year

The Eastern Shore District has announced its 2025 All-District Volleyball Team.

Northampton senior standout Rylee Coates was named Player of the Year, capping off a dominant campaign that helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 13-6 record. Coates anchored a Northampton roster that claimed four of the ten First Team selections.

Joining Coates on the First Team from Northampton were Abigail Zodun, Jade Collins, and Hailey Dinwiddie, all seniors.

Chincoteague earned two First Team spots, with senior Carmela Rosanova and freshman Marley Kinard representing the Ponies. Nandua also placed three players on the First Team: senior Rylee Marshall, junior Nahkiya Whaley, and sophomore Jassuri Galo-Vazquez. Arcadia’s senior Amani Hope rounded out the top ten honorees.

Four additional players received Honorable Mention recognition: Danielle Fonseca (Northampton Jr.), Rylee Green (Chincoteague Sr.), Ikerya Byrd (Nandua Soph.), and Jamaya Abbott (Arcadia Jr.).