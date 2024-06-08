Chincoteague’s McComb named Region 1A Softball Player of the Year

By Luke Brankley
Baseball
1st Team All Region
1st Base Nathan Barnes (Arcadia)
DH Aiden McIntyre (Nandua)
2nd Team All Region
Pitcher Aiden McIntyre (Nandua)
3rd Base Makai Dorn (Arcadia)
Softball
Region 1A Player of the Year – Alex McComb
1st Team All Region
First Team Pitcher Alex McComb(Chincoteague)
First Base Lillie Matthews(Chincoteague)
Shortstop Sara Godwin(Chincoteague)
2nd Team All Region
Pitcher Reghan Hintz (Nandua)
Outfielder Kylie Killmon (Nandua)
DP Carmella Rosanova(Chincoteague)
Outfielder Marley Katsetos(Chincoteague)
Boys Soccer
1st Team All Region
Forward Alex Soto (Arcadia)
Midfield Aron Perez-Sarmiento (Arcadia)
Midfield Will Harvie (Nandua)
Defense Angel Tomas (Arcadia)
2nd Team All Region
Forward Oscal Astave (Nandua)
Forward Guilman Vazquez (Arcadia)
Midfield Byron Vazquez (Arcadia)
Midfield Alex Vazquez (Nandua)
Girls Soccer
1st Team All Region
Midfield Robyn Anderson (Nandua)
Defense Verenice Gonzalez (Nandua)
2nd Team All Region
Midfield Nataly Perez (Nandua)
Defense Keity Vazquez (Nandua)
Goalie Delaney Drummond (Nandua)