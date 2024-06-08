Chincoteague’s McComb named Region 1A Softball Player of the Year

June 8, 2024
Local Sports
Image

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

1st Team All Region
1st Base Nathan Barnes (Arcadia)
DH Aiden McIntyre (Nandua)

2nd Team All Region
Pitcher Aiden McIntyre (Nandua)
3rd Base Makai Dorn (Arcadia)

Softball

Region 1A Player of the Year – Alex McComb

1st Team All Region

First Team Pitcher Alex McComb(Chincoteague)
First Base Lillie Matthews(Chincoteague)
Shortstop Sara Godwin(Chincoteague)

2nd Team All Region
Pitcher Reghan Hintz (Nandua)
Outfielder Kylie Killmon (Nandua)

DP Carmella Rosanova(Chincoteague)
Outfielder Marley Katsetos(Chincoteague)

Boys Soccer

1st Team All Region
Forward Alex Soto (Arcadia)
Midfield Aron Perez-Sarmiento (Arcadia)
Midfield Will Harvie (Nandua)
Defense Angel Tomas (Arcadia)

2nd Team All Region
Forward Oscal Astave (Nandua)
Forward Guilman Vazquez (Arcadia)
Midfield Byron Vazquez (Arcadia)
Midfield Alex Vazquez (Nandua)

Girls Soccer

1st Team All Region
Midfield Robyn Anderson (Nandua)
Defense Verenice Gonzalez (Nandua)

2nd Team All Region
Midfield Nataly Perez (Nandua)
Defense Keity Vazquez (Nandua)
Goalie Delaney Drummond (Nandua)

