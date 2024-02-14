Chincoteague’s Jackson named American Athletic Conference Player Of The Week

February 14, 2024
Emma Jackson

East Carolina sophomore outfielder Emma Jackson has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Jackson has gotten off to a hot start at the plate for the Pirates, batting .652 with nine RBI, six doubles and two home runs. The Chincoteague, Va. native currently ranks first in the American in batting average (.652), runs scored (11), hits (15) and on-base percentage (.680). She is the first Pirate to garner an AAC Player of the Week honor since Bailey Ledvina in 2021.

The Virginia Tech transfer’s standout performance of the week came in her Pirate debut against Charleston Southern last Thursday when she went 4-for-5 at the plate including two home runs in ECU’s 11-1 season-opening win.

Jackson and the Pirates face North Dakota State at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium tomorrow at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

