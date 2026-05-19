Chincoteague sweeps Northampton in softball and baseball; Arcadia, Northampton draw in soccer

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Northampton on Monday afternoon and defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets 21-13. Faith Stadler got the start on the mound and earned the win for the Ponies. Chincoteague recorded 20 hits in the game. Stadler went 4-for-5, Laila Custer went 4-for-6, and E’Miyah Davis went 4-for-5. The Lady Ponies improved to 5-14 with the win.

Anna Temich got the start on the mound and took the loss for Northampton. The Yellow Jackets had 14 hits in the game. Nitrice Lewis, Rudy Buck, and Ryleigh Caison each went 2-for-3, while Hailey Dinwiddie went 2-for-4. Northampton fell to 5-12 on the season and will return to action Wednesday.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Northampton on Monday afternoon and won 12-0. Clayton Luck got the start on the mound and earned the win. The Ponies had 13 hits in the game. Owen Bloxom went 3-for-3, George Katsetos went 2-for-3, Landon Easton went 2-for-4, Austin Adams went 2-for-3, and Clayton Luck went 2-for-4. Chincoteague improved to 11-8 on the season.

Riley Carpenter got the start on the mound and took the loss for Northampton. Lucas Kindt recorded the Yellow Jackets’ lone hit. Northampton fell to 6-10 and will return to action Thursday as they host Middlesex.

Girls Soccer

Northampton and Arcadia played to a 1-1 draw.