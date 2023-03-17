Softball

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Broadwater to play the Lady Vikings on Thursday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 6 to 0. The Lady Ponies scored 2 runs in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings.

Alex McComb started on the mound for the Lady Ponies and got the win. McComb pitched all 7 innings while only giving up 1 hit and striking out 13 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies had 11 hits in the game. Allie Bell led the team in hits with 3 hits with a double and 1 rbi. McComb and Marley Katsetos each had 2 hits.

Ramsey Revelle started on the mound for the Lady Vikings. Revelle pitched all 7 innings while giving up 6 runs on 11 hits while striking out 13 batters. Offensively the Lady Vikings only had one hit. The lone hit for the Lady Vikings came by Kerry Ford with a double.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies boys team also defeated Broadwater 8 to 3. The Ponies scored 3 runs in the 1st, 1 run in the 3rd, 2 runs in the 5th and 6th innings while the Vikings scored 1 run in the 5th inning and 2 runs in the 7th inning.

Kent Reed started on the mound for the Ponies and pitched a complete game for the victory. Reed threw 7 innings while giving up 3 runs on 7 hits while striking out 4 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 4 hits in the game. John Holloway, Sam Pomerleau, Garrett Daisy, and Austin Barley each had one hit.

Derek Boyle started on the mound for the Vikings and only lasted 4 innings. Boyle gave up 4 runs on 1 hit while striking out 5 batters. Offensively, the Vikings had 7 hits. Kolby Evans and Logan Hickman led the team with 2 hits each with a double each.