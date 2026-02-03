Chincoteague splits with Salisbury School

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Salisbury School on Monday and earned a 55–47 victory. With the win, the Ponies improved to 8–5 on the season. Chincoteague returns to action Tuesday with a road game at Northampton.

Girls Basketball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Salisbury School on Monday but fell by a score of 46–5. The loss drops the Lady Ponies to 1–11 on the season. They will be back in action Tuesday with a road game at Northampton.

