Chincoteague splits with Holly Grove in Thursday night action

March 20, 2026
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Local Sports
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By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team traveled to Holly Grove on Thursday. The Ponies won the game by a score of 13–2. Landon Easton got the start on the mound and earned the win. Chincoteague had 16 hits in the game, led by Owen Bloxom with five hits and Bryce Luck with three. The Ponies return to action Friday as they travel to Parkside.

Softball

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The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Holly Grove on Thursday. The Lady Ponies lost the game by a score of 13–5. Faith Stadler got the start on the mound and took the loss. Chincoteague had six hits in the game, with Stadler recording two hits. The Lady Ponies return to action Friday as they travel to Parkside.

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Local Weather

March 20, 2026, 6:35 am
Clear sky
SSW
Clear sky
36°F
7 mph
Apparent: 31°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 75%
Winds: 7 mph SSW
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:06 am
Sunset: 7:14 pm
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