Chincoteague splits with Holly Grove in Thursday night action

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team traveled to Holly Grove on Thursday. The Ponies won the game by a score of 13–2. Landon Easton got the start on the mound and earned the win. Chincoteague had 16 hits in the game, led by Owen Bloxom with five hits and Bryce Luck with three. The Ponies return to action Friday as they travel to Parkside.

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Holly Grove on Thursday. The Lady Ponies lost the game by a score of 13–5. Faith Stadler got the start on the mound and took the loss. Chincoteague had six hits in the game, with Stadler recording two hits. The Lady Ponies return to action Friday as they travel to Parkside.