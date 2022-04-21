Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings played the Chincoteague Ponies on Wednesday. The Vikings won the game by a score of 12 to 2. Kolby Evans started on the mound for the Vikings and got the win. Evans pitched 5 1/3 innings while giving up 2 runs on 4 hits and striking out 6 batters. Jake Snearinger got the start and loss for the Ponies. Offensively the Vikings were led by Will Petka with 2 hits apiece. The Vikings move to 3-5 on the season and the Ponies fall to 2-3 on the season.

Softball

The Lady Ponies defeated the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Wednesday 5 to 0. Alex McComb got the start on the mound for the Lady Ponies and got the win. McComb pitched all 7 innings giving up 1 hit and striking out 13. Ramsey Revelle pitched for the Lady Vikings and got the loss. Revelle gave up 5 runs on 7 hits and struck out 5. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson who went 2-2 with a home run and 3 RBI’s. Harlin Johnson got the only hit for the Lady Vikings. The Lady Ponies moved to 5-0 on the season and the Lady Vikings fell to 3-6.

