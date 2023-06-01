Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies played at home on Wednesday against the Essex Trojans in the semi-finals of Region 1A tournament. The Lady Ponies won the game in the bottom of the 8th inning by a score of 3 to 2. Allie Bell hit a fielder’s choice to second base to score Sara Godwin for the winning run.

The Lady Ponies had 7 hits in the game. Alex McComb went 3-4 at the plate. Lillie Matthews went 1-2 with a double, Sara Godwin had a hit, Allie Bell had a hit, and Maddie Farrell had a hit.

McComb started on the mound and got the win. She pitched all 8 innings and gave up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 11 batters.

The Lady Ponies will play at Rappahannock on Friday in the Region 1A Championship. The win today also qualifies the team for the state playoffs. State playoffs will start on Tuesday next week.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds fell to Poquson in the semifinals of the Region 2A tournament in a heartbreaker 3 to 2.

The Lady Firebirds had 5 hits in the game. Hannah Parks went 2-3 with a double. Bella Williams went 1-3 with a double and Jayda Tull went 1-3 with a double. Bailey Wallace went 1-2 with a single.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and pitched 6 innings. She gave up 3 runs on 8 hits while striking out 4 batters.

With the loss, the Firebirds finish their season with a record of 19-3 on the season.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds also fell to Poquoson on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Region 2A tournament 11 to 1.

The Firebirds had 1 hit in the game from Carson Lucy. Their lone run came in the 1st inning on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Chesser scoring Brian White.

Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the loss.

With the loss, the Firebirds finish their season with a record of 11-5-1 on the season.