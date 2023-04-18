Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team played the Snow Hill Eagles on Monday at Snow Hill. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 15 to 1. The Lady Ponies had 11 hits in the game.

Offensively, the Ponies were led by Alex McComb, who went 3-3 with 2 rbi’s. Marley Katsetos also went 3-3 with a triple and 2 rbi’s. Maddie Farrell went 2-4 at the plate and scored 3 runs.

Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Ponies. McComb pitched 5 innings and gave up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 10 batters.

The Lady Ponies improved to 8-0 on the season and will be in action again next Tuesday at Arcadia on April 25th.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team fell to the Snow Hill Eagles on Monday 11 to 1.

Offensively, the Ponies were led by John Holloway, who went 2-3 at the plate. Also collecting a hit in the game were Marcello Rosanova, Garrett Daisey, Izid Tountas, and Tanner Binder.

Izid Tountas started on the mound for the Ponies and took the loss. Tountas pitched 2 innings giving up 5 runs on 2 hits while striking out 2 batters.

The Ponies fall to 4-6 on the season and will be in action again next Tuesday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds on April 25th.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team fell to the Laurel Bulldogs on Monday 15 to 0. The Warriors couldn’t get a hit in the game and only managed to get on base once by error.

Tyler Clark got the start on the mound and pitched 2 2/3 innings in the loss. Clark would give up 5 runs on 7 hits while striking out 3 batters.

The Warriors fall to 3-7 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Windsor.