Local pickleball players Andy Hiller of Chincoteague Island and George Brown of Onancock, representing the state of Virginia, won the gold medal for mens doubles skill level 3.5, age bracket 60-64, beating the best players from the country at the 2023 National Senior Games held in Pittsburgh PA.

George Brown also brought home a silver medal for mens singles skill level 3.5, age bracket 60-64. Each and every athlete earned their right to compete in the National Senior Games. Athletes qualified by meeting specific criteria, winning in a participating State Senior Games the preceding year. In August of 2022 Andy, George and their wives Kim Haig, and Leilani Brown all qualified to compete in the 2023 National Senior Games by winning multiple gold medals at the Delaware Senior Olympics. This year in addition to Andy and George’s medals, Kim and Leilani placed 19th in women’s doubles, skill level 3.5, age bracket 50-59. Andy and Kim placed 16th in mixed doubles, skill level 3.5, age bracket 50-59. George and Leilani placed 16th in mixed doubles, skill level 3.5, age bracket 60-64. An amazing group of athletes from the Eastern Shore, representing the state of Virginia.

The National Senior Games are organized by the National Senior Games Association (NSGA), an Affiliate Sport Council member of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC). The games are an Olympicstyle, 21 sport, biennial competition for men and women 50 years of age and older, held over a two week period. It is the largest multi sport event in the world for seniors. This year 11,576 athletes competed from all 50 states plus Barbados and Canada. Athletes ranged in age from 50 to 103! To date, the NSGA has held 17 summer national championships.

In addition to the sporting events, this years games featured a flame arrival ceremony on the rooftop of the David L Lawrence Convention Center, a Sky Elements drone show over the Allegheny River, and a Celebration of Athletes hosted by the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Athletes were grouped by state and followed their respective flag-bearers around the infield of PNC Park prior to the throwing of the first pitch. Adults and children filled the stands, cheering and high-fiving the senior athletes as they slowly made their way around the infield, with many fans shouting to athletes that it was such an inspiring moment.

For more information on Chincoteague Pickleball go to chincoteagueislandpickleball.myportfolio.com or visit the Chincoteague Pickleball Facebook page.