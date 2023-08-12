Chincoteague boat loses top cash prize in final day of White Marlin Open

Picture courtesy of WhiteMarlinOpen.com.

A boat hailing from Chincoteague Island wasn’t able to hold their spot atop the leader board on the final day of fishing in the 50th White Marlin Open as two fish came in knocking them out of the top slot.

The first registered bill fish of the tournament came in late Friday, a 640.5 pound blue marlin reeled in by John Ols of Laytonsville, MD aboard the Ocean City boat Floor Reel. The largest fish of the tournament brought in approximately $6.2 million of the record purse.

Brian Stewart of Shady Side, Md. boat, landed a 265 pound big eye tuna Friday, which won the Ocean City based boat Real Tight $1.2 million in the process.

The Fishlik still won $360,000 for their 247.5 pound bigeye weighed in Thursday.

This year’s 50th Annual boasted a purse of more than $10 million and no white marlin were registered. One boat reported in during the day they had landed a white marlin, but the fish was too small to qualify.