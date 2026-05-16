Central Accomack travel softball team goes undefeated at Delaware tournament

A local travel softball team made a strong showing over the weekend, going undefeated at the Bash at the Beach Tournament in Delaware with a perfect 5-0 record.

The team is made up entirely of players from Central Accomack Little League and competed against teams from across the region during the tournament.

Players on the team include Riley Pruitt, Nora Wessells, Violet Davis, Kennedy James, Charis Askew, Winnie Brady, Cam Pruitt, Malaya Colona, Ellie Marsh, Peyton Mears and Caroline Lawson.

The team is coached by Tamika Colona, Lauren Pruitt, Bryan Justice and Billy Justice.

Team representatives also expressed appreciation to the sponsors and supporters who helped make the travel season possible.

Following their successful weekend in Delaware, the team is scheduled to travel to the Outer Banks this coming weekend for its next tournament competition.