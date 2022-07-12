The Central Accomack girls senior league softball team claimed the state title and defeated Woodstock by a score of 14 to 0.  Reghan Hintz started on the mound and got the win for the team.  She pitched 6 innings giving up 3 hits and striking out 12 batters.  Hintz didn’t give up a run the whole time in state play.  She pitched all 25 innings, struck out a total of 58 batters, while walking just 2 batters and giving up 11 hits total.  

Offensively the team was led by Reagan Justice and Desiree LeCates-Brown, who both went 3-4 in the championship game.  Justice had a triple and home run with 2 rbi’s.  LeCates-Brown had a triple with 1 rbi.  Chloe Hall went 2-4 with a double and 1 rbi.  Kerry Ford, Reghan Hintz, and Cassidy Hickman each had 2 hits in the game.  

With the win, the CALL team will move on to Regional play on July 21st at Salisbury, North Carolina.  

There will be a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Softball team at the Onancock Elk’s Lodge on July 19 at 5:30pm to help them raise money to go to Regionals.  

