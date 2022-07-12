The Central Accomack girls senior league softball team claimed the state title and defeated Woodstock by a score of 14 to 0. Reghan Hintz started on the mound and got the win for the team. She pitched 6 innings giving up 3 hits and striking out 12 batters. Hintz didn’t give up a run the whole time in state play. She pitched all 25 innings, struck out a total of 58 batters, while walking just 2 batters and giving up 11 hits total.

Offensively the team was led by Reagan Justice and Desiree LeCates-Brown, who both went 3-4 in the championship game. Justice had a triple and home run with 2 rbi’s. LeCates-Brown had a triple with 1 rbi. Chloe Hall went 2-4 with a double and 1 rbi. Kerry Ford, Reghan Hintz, and Cassidy Hickman each had 2 hits in the game.

With the win, the CALL team will move on to Regional play on July 21st at Salisbury, North Carolina.

There will be a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Softball team at the Onancock Elk’s Lodge on July 19 at 5:30pm to help them raise money to go to Regionals.

