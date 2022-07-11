The Central Accomack girls senior softball team moves on to the state championship game by winning three games in a row.

Friday, Central Accomack played Prince William and defeated them by a score of 13 to 0. Reghan Hintz got the win on the mound and pitched a completed game no hitter. She struck out 16 batters and walked none. Reagan Justice went 3-3 with a home run and 5 RBI’s. Desiree LeCates went 1-3 with a home run and 2 RBI’s. Kerry Ford went 2-2 with a triple and 2 RBI’s. Chloe Hall, Reagan Hintz, Kylie Killmon, Peyton Truckner, and Cassidy Hickman also had one hit apiece.

Saturday, Central Accomack played Woodstock and defeated them by a score of 5 to 0. Reghan Hintz got the start and win on the mound. Hintz pitched 7 innings striking out 14 batters, walk 1 and gave up only 5 hits in the complete game shut out. Offensively, Hintz went 3-3 at the plate with 1 rbi. Kylie Killmon went 2-3 with a double and 1 rbi. Desiree LeCates and Chloe Hall each had a double. Reagan Justice had a triple in the game.

Sunday, Central Accomack played Lee County and defeated them by a score of 7 to 0. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and win. She pitched 7 innings striking out 16 batters, walking 1 and gave up only 3 hits. Offensively, Hintz and Kerry Ford each went 2-4 at the plate. Ford had 2 RBI’s. Chloe Hall, Kylie Killmon, Desiree LeCates, Mia LeCates, Peyton Truckner, and Cassidy Hickman each had a hit.

Monday, Central Accomack will play the winner of Lee County and Woodstock at noon. The winner will have to defeat Central Accomack twice.

