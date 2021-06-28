The major girls from Central Accomack won the District 8 softball division and will move on to state play. The team won all three games that they played, defeating VA Beach 7-2, Ocean View 7-6, and Ocean View 11-1. The team moves on to the state tournament which will be held in Coeburn. The tournament will begin on July 8th.

The 8-10 girls from North Accomack won the District 8 softball division and will also move on to state play. The team won all three games that they played, defeating Green Run 7-6, Shore 5-2, and Green Run again 7-6. The team moves on to the state tournament which will be held in Woodstock. The tournament will begin on July 8th.

Other Tournaments

Boys 8-10

North Accomack defeated Plaza 19-4, lost to Shore 16-6, and lost to Aragona Pembroke 21-3.

Shore defeated Ocean View 21-4, defeated North Accomack 16-6, lost to Va Beach 12-2, lost to Fleet Park 16-15.

Boys 9-11

Central Accomack lost 15-3 to Va Beach, defeated Plaza 16-1 and lost to Ocean View 19-9.

