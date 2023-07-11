Junior Softball

The Central Accomack Little Junior Softball team are state champions. The Central Accomack team played two games on Monday and were single elimination games. The team defeated Lancaster Little League in the morning game by a score of 13 to 5 to move to the championship game. The team moved on to the championship game and played Tazewell in the afternoon. Central Accomack won the state championship game by a score of 3 to 0. The team members are Carly Clayton, Elana Hickman, Ammirrah Church, Rylee Huttner, Kacey Ford, Ella Powell, Ryann Giddins, Payton Taylor, Neiley Guinan, Kloe Vyotek, Cassidy Hickman, and Tatum Watson. Coaches are Bruce Clayton, Greg Ford, and Bryan Justice.

Major Girls

The Shore Little League Softball team played in the quarter-finals of the state tournament. The Shore team played McLean Little League on Monday and lost by a score of 12 to 1. The Shore Little League team finished 2-2 in the state playoffs.