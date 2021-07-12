The Junior Girls from Central Accomack is the only team left in the state playoffs. You can following them on the GameChanger app as they play this morning at 10am against Chesterfield Little League. Central Accomack’s lone lost was against Chesterfield which they lost 13-3. Central Accomack must beat Chesterfield twice to win states.

Junior Girls Softball

Central Accomack playing at D1 Washington County LLDouble Elimination (3-1

Report July 8

Fri 7/9 W 4-0 vs D14 Gordonsville

Sat 7/10 W 13-1 vs D1 Washington County

Sun 7/11 L 3-13 vs D5 Chesterfield (Semifinal)

Sun 7/11 W 13-3 vs D1 Washington County (Elimination Semifinal)

Mon 7/12 10am vs D5 Chesterfield (Championship)

If win: Mon 7/12 130pm vs D5 Chesterfield (Championship Game #2)



11-12 Major Girls Softball

Central Accomack playing at D13 Coeburn LLEliminated (0-2)

Report July 8

Fri 7/9 L 0-10 vs D14 Culpeper

Sat 7/10 L 4-6 vs D13 Coeburn

8-10 Girls Softball

North Accomack playing at D3 Woodstock-Edinburg LLEliminated (2-2)

Report July 8

Fri 7/9 W 13-3 vs D7 Warwick

Sat 7/10 L 1-4 vs D3 Bridgewater

Sat 7/10 W 8-5 vs D6 Olive Branch

Sun 7/11 L 7-22 vs D15 Caroline County