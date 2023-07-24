Central Accomack finishes 3rd in Southeast Regional Tournament

July 24, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Central Accomack Junior Softball State Championship

The Central Accomack Junior softball team team won two games on Friday.   In the first game, the Central Accomack team played Tennessee and defeated them by a score of 5 to 1.  Kacey Ford and Kylie Vyotek each had 2 hits in the game.  Ryan Giddins got the win on the mound.   Later on Friday, the team played Georgia and defeated them by a score of 15 to 1.  Kacey Ford had 3 hits in this game and Carly Clayton got the win on the mound.  Saturday the team played Florida in the winners bracket game and lost by a score of 11 to 1.  Kacey Ford, Ryann Giddins, and Cassidy Hickman each had a hit in the game.  Sunday the team played North Carolina with the chance to make it back to play Florida in the championship game but lost by a score of 5 to 3.   Ryann Giddins had 2 hits, Payton Taylor had a hit, and Ammirrah Church had a hit in the game.

The team finished 2-2 in the tournament and 7-2 overall in all their games.  Congratulations for coming in 3rd in the Southeast Regional.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 24, 2023, 6:48 am
Rain
E
Rain
70°F
2 mph
real feel: 69°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 94%
wind speed: 2 mph E
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 am
sunset: 8:19 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Beach Music Show WESR Programming