Central Accomack 50/70 Intermediate All-Star wins District 8 title

By Luke Brankley

The Central Accomack 50/70 Intermediate all-star team won the District 8 title on Thursday night by defeating Fleet Park by a score of 4 to 2. The Team went 3-0 in the tournament, winning 15-5 against VA Beach on Saturday, 6-2 on Monday versus Fleet Park, before the championship game.

In the championship game, Brody Hall got the start on the mound and the win. Hall pitched 6 1/3 innings striking out 12 batters while giving up 2 runs, 2 earned, on 7 hits. Clayton Luck came in for the final out in relief.

The Central Accomack team got 8 hits in the game. Alex Bundick went 2-3, Johnathan Young went 2-3 with an rbi, Clayton Luck went 1-3 with 2 runs scored, Brody Hall went 1-3, Karter Stanley went 1-3, and Caiden Hoffman went 1-2.

Members of the team are Alex Bundick, Ben Bonniwell, Brody Hall, Caiden Hoffman, Cain Jajow, Clayton Luck, Johnathan Young, Karter Stanley, Lucas Stodghill, and Orion Loredo. Manager is Charlie Marshall, and coaches are Adam James and John Mark Killmon.

The team will now travel to states which will take place at Alexandria Little League on July 5th weekend.