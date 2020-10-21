The Central Accomack Little League will host a Trunk or Treat Halloween night at 6 PM at the Little League Park in Onancock. This event is free and open to everyone. To get added to the trunk list of participants contact Billy Justis at centraleaccomacklittleleague@gmail.com or call 757-607-6063 by Friday October 30.
