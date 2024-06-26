CALL Senior Girls take District 8 Crown

By Luke Brankley

The Central Accomack Girls Senior Softball Team won the District 8 Title on Tuesday night.

The Central Accomack team went 3-0 in the tournament. They defeated Plaza on Saturday by a score of 18 to 2, defeated Azalea on Sunday by a score of 19 to 1, and then won the championship game against Azalea on Tuesday by a score of 6 to 1. The team scored 43 runs and gave up 4 runs in the tournament.

Team members are Adrianna Holloway, Ammirrah Church, Briana Zavala, Carly Clayton, Cassidy Hickman, Emmalee Blake, Kacey Ford, Kate McPherson, Kylie Bennett, Payton Taylor, Ramsey Revelle, Ryann Giddins, and Rylee Huttner. Coaches are Bruce Clayton, Bryan Justice, and Trae Revelle.

They will report to states on July 5th and will play at Olive Branch Little League in Portsmouth.