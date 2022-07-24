May be an image of text that says '2022 SOUTHEAST REGION SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKET VIRGINIA GM July CAROLINA GM1 3:30 pm FLORIDA FLORIDA FLORIDA TENNESSEE GM GM July 3:30 pm FLORIDA GEORGIA GEORGIA GM July VIRGINIA 2022 SENIOR LEAGUE SOUTHEAST SALISBURY REGION VIRGINIA Championship GM 10 July 2:30 VIRGINIA, CAROLINĄ GM GM 10:30 GEORGIA GEORGIA 11:30 DAY 2 RESULTS SATURDAY JULY 23, 2022 GM pm TENNESSEE GM GEORGIA 2022 VIRGINIA VIRGINIA SLSSOUTHEAST'

After a long weather delay, the Central Accomack Girls Senior League All-Stars softball team fell to Florida by a score of 6 to 1 Saturday afternoon. 

The CALL girls got on the scoreboard first as they scored their lone run in the 1st inning by Chloe Hall, who scored on an error.  The Florida team responded by 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st. 

The Florida then scored 1 run in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th innings.

Reghan Hintz pitched for CALL and got her first loss of the tournament.  She pitched 6 innings and gave up 6 runs on 13 hits and struck out 8 batters. 

Offensively, the CALL team could only manage one hit, by Kylie Killmon-Ford. 

The CALL team will be in action again on Sunday as they take on Georgia at 11:30am.  The winner will move on to the Championship game against Florida at 2:30pm.

CALL defeated Georgia in the opening round of the Regional Tournament Thursday.

Our Senior ladies will undoubtedly regroup  and be ready for a new day of games today. We’ll be ready to cheer them on!

