Central Accomack had to play Georgia on Sunday in the Semi-Final game to get to the finals. They defeated Georgia by a score of 2-0. Desiree LaCates-Brown had a solo home run to put the CALL team up in the 3rd inning. Peyton Truckner followed up with a triple and Chloe Hall knocked her in to make the score 2-0. That’s was all the runs the CALL team needed to move to the championship game.

The Central Accomack Senior girls once again faced Florida in the Regional Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, and once again fell, this time 11 to 0. With the loss, the Central Accomack team becomes runner-up of the Southeast Region.

Reghan Hintz was 9-2 on the mound for Central Accomack during their run in the tournament. The only runs she gave up were against the Florida team. Hintz gave up 17 runs on 44 hits while striking out 129 batters in 67 innings.

Offensively the CALL team hit .327 as team in all three tournaments. They scored 77 runs in 11 games which averages 7 runs a game. They had 34 extra base hits which included 7 home runs as a team. And they had a .380 on base percentage.

Congratulations on being District 8 Champs, Virginia State Champs and Southeast Region Runner-Ups.

