Caison named to All-Metro First Team

Broadwater Academy sophomore Caroline Caison has been named to the First Team All-Metro Conference volleyball team for the second consecutive season following another impressive year for the Vikings.

Caison, the Vikings’ starting setter, recorded 426 assists across 69 sets, averaging 6.2 assists per set. She delivered several standout performances, including 25 assists, 11 digs, and eight aces against Nandua. She also recorded 31 assists and 18 digs in Broadwater’s five-set victory over Atlantic Shores Christian in the Metro Conference quarterfinals.

Caison continues to build an impressive volleyball resume, having earned First Team All-Metro Conference honors and VISAA Division IV Second Team All-State recognition as a freshman in 2025.

The Vikings now await their official VISAA state tournament seeding, which will be announced Sunday evening.