Broadwater’s Ye takes gold for shot put at state championship

February 13, 2026
 |
Local Sports
steven ye

Broadwater Academy junior Steven Ye delivered a championship performance at the 2026 VISAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, capturing first place in the Boys Division II Shot Put.

Competing at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, Ye entered the event with a personal record seed mark of 48 feet, 11 inches — one of the top marks in the field and ranked among the VA Top 50 this season. He backed up that ranking with a powerful series, opening with a strong throw of 47 feet, 5.25 inches to immediately establish himself as the athlete to beat.

Ye held off a competitive field that included Elijah Hutchinson of North Cross, who finished second, and Maden Ponzar of Immanuel Christian School, who placed third. Somto Udemba of Blue Ridge School and Jalen Green of North Cross rounded out the top five.

Broadwater Senior Thomas Eno took home the bronze medal for pole vault with a 9 foot jump as well.

