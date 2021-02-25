The Broadwater Academy boys basketball team brought home the Metro Conference’s Coach of the Year and Player of the Year. Coach Eddie Spencer was announced as the Coach of the Year following a 13-1 season which included being co-Metro Conference Champions. This is Spencer’s second time winning Coach of the Year, his first coming in 2014. The Vikings’ center senior Clay Wardius was awarded Player of the Year Honors. Wardius averaged a double double this season with 14.2 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game.

All-Conference Honors went to four on the boys team. In addition to Wardius, junior Bradyn Washington, junior Willie Holden and sophomore Levin Smith were all named to the All-Metro team. Bradyn Washington led the Vikings with 14.6 points per game, with 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Holden averaged 10.6 points per game for the Vikings and led the team in steals. Smith averaged 8.6 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and led the Vikings in blocks.

Broadwater’s girls team was awarded three all-conference honors. Senior Hannah Davis, Junior Suzanna Long and Sophomore Taylor Leland.

Davis averaged 8.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds. Suzanna Long also averaged 8.6 points per game for the Vikings with 8 rebounds per game. Leland averaged 8.5 points per game and led the Vikings in assists.

