Broadwater’s Smith named to All-State Volleyball Team

November 18, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Leah Smith

Broadwater Academy Junior Leah Smith was named to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association All-State Volleyball First Team for her performance this season.

Smith led the Vikings with 2.1 kill per set this season, as well as in hit percentage, at .18 and blocks, with 40.

She also made the First Team in the Metro Conference.

The Vikings finished the season on a 7 game losing streak, with an overall record of 10-13 but they still may be looking at a State playoff bid.

