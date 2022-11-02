Hall

Broadwater Academy’s Chloe Hall, a senior, was named this week to the All-Metro Conference Volleyball Team.

Hall led the Vikings this year with 97 kills, averaging 1.3 kills per set, and and 231 digs, 3.2 per set. She also led the Vikings with 26 aces and was second only to Senior Faith Johnson with 231 receptions on the season.

The Vikings’ volleyball season ended Saturday against the volleyball power house Stonebridge Academy in the semi-finals of the Metro Conference Volleyball Tournament 3 sets to none.