Broadwater’s Hall & Caison named to VISAA All State Volleyball team

Pictured left to right: Rylee Hall, Caroline Caison.

Broadwater Academy volleyball standouts Rylee Hall and Caroline Caison have been named to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Second Team All-State.

Hall, a junior, earned the honor after posting 102 kills, 95 aces, 26 blocks, 107 digs, and 101 assists. Her all-around play made her one of Broadwater’s most reliable performers, contributing at the net, on defense, and from the service line.

Caison, a freshman setter who also stepped into a key hitting role, recorded 22 kills, 89 aces, 22 blocks, 129 digs, and an impressive 329 assists. Her ability to run the offense at such a young age drew notice from coaches across the state.

