Broadwater’s Guinan, Ford and Pruitt named to All-Metro Conference Basketball Teams

Pictured from left to right: Kacey Ford, Neiley Guinan and Noah Pruitt at Saturday night’s Metro Conference Championship.

Three Broadwater Academy seniors have been recognized for their performance in the 2025-26 basketball season, earning All-Metro Conference and Academic honors.

On the girls side, seniors Kacey Ford and Neiley Guinan were named to the 2026 Varsity Girls Basketball All-Metro Conference Team. Ford also earned a spot on the 2026 All-Metro Academic Team, joined by fellow Broadwater student-athlete Grayson Ross.

Ford capped her senior season averaging 16.8 points per game and scored 303 total points while shooting 44 percent from the field. She added approximately 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, along with 39 total steals, averaging about 2.2 per game. Ford shot 58 percent from the free throw line and 28 percent from three-point range.

Guinan contributed 106 total points on the season, averaging roughly 5.9 points per game while also shooting 44 percent from the field. She averaged about 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest and recorded 54 total steals, leading the team at approximately 3 steals per game.

On the boys side, senior Noah Pruitt earned 2026 Varsity Boys Basketball All-Metro Conference honors. During the 2025-26 season, Pruitt averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.