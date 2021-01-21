Broadwater Academy’s basketball team is well represented in the Metro Conference’s scoring leaders.

Senior Hannah Davis and freshman Taylor Leland are ranked 2nd and 3rd currently, both averaging 9 points per game. Suzanna Long is currently ranked 3rd averaging 6 per game.

On the boys side, Willie Holden, Clay Wardius and Bradyn Washington are ranked 7, 8 and 9th in the Conference. Holden and Wardius are currently averaging 15 points per game, with Washington averaging 14. Broadwater’s Levin Smith is currently 11th in the Metro with 11 ppg.

Broadwater’s boys team is currently undefeated, 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. The Girls team is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Both the boys and girls return to action tonight against Hampton Christian.

.